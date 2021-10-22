a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

AKA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.11.

Shares of AKA stock opened at $10.73 on Monday. a.k.a. Brands has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

