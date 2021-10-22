a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

AKA has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.11.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

NYSE:AKA opened at $10.73 on Monday. a.k.a. Brands has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.