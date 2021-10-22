ABB (NYSE:ABB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

ABB (NYSE:ABB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. ABB had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:ABB opened at $32.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.04. ABB has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.76.

Get ABB alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ABB stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,872,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,394 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of ABB worth $63,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group set a $36.78 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ABB to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 37 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.