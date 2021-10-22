ABB (NYSE:ABB) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

ABB (NYSE:ABB)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ABB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ABB to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 37 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

Shares of NYSE:ABB traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.20. The stock had a trading volume of 95,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.04. ABB has a 12-month low of $24.07 and a 12-month high of $38.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.82 and its 200-day moving average is $34.76.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. ABB had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ABB will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in ABB by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 288.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 145.8% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 4.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

