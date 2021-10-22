Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:ABT opened at $125.05 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $103.13 and a one year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.54. The stock has a market cap of $221.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories stock. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.52.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

