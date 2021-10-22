Abrdn’s (ABDN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Abrdn (LON:ABDN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Abrdn from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 315 ($4.12) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Abrdn from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Abrdn from GBX 305 ($3.98) to GBX 289 ($3.78) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Abrdn from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Abrdn from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 308.17 ($4.03).

Shares of Abrdn stock opened at GBX 256 ($3.34) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 262.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.90. Abrdn has a fifty-two week low of GBX 242.10 ($3.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 300.40 ($3.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00, a quick ratio of 13.80 and a current ratio of 20.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 2.45%. Abrdn’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

In other news, insider Douglas J. Flint purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 291 ($3.80) per share, with a total value of £8,148 ($10,645.41). Also, insider Stephanie Bruce purchased 53,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 256 ($3.34) per share, with a total value of £135,680 ($177,266.79).

About Abrdn

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

