Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $337,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $935,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 47.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 80.0% in the second quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 13,468 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Cowen initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.88.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $57.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.63. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.96 and a 12-month high of $68.65.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.88 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

