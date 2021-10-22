ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Shares Acquired by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the period. ACCO Brands makes up about 1.8% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,643,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,675 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $7,215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth $3,358,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,051,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after acquiring an additional 367,489 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,167,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,073,000 after acquiring an additional 351,908 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ACCO. Noble Financial set a $8.40 price objective on ACCO Brands in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

Shares of ACCO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,069. ACCO Brands Co. has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $9.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 2.20.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $517.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.60 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 4.19%. On average, research analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

