Acumen Capital Increases Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) Price Target to C$16.00

Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Acumen Capital from C$15.25 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.37% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Cormark increased their price objective on Sylogist from C$13.00 to C$13.75 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Sylogist alerts:

CVE SYZ opened at C$15.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Sylogist has a 1 year low of C$7.41 and a 1 year high of C$16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$366.39 million and a PE ratio of 35.82.

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.