Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a novel disease for Alzheimer. The company’s product pipeline consist ACU193. Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ABOS. UBS Group initiated coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of ABOS opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.77. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($7.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($7.74). Equities research analysts anticipate that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

