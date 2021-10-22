Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis cut its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,122 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 42.9% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 35.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

ADPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $372,281.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,176.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 81,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,932,310 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADPT opened at $33.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 0.27. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a one year low of $29.74 and a one year high of $71.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.14.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.12 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 128.33%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

