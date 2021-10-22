Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 11,146 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 100,013 shares.The stock last traded at $78.51 and had previously closed at $77.20.
Several analysts have weighed in on ADUS shares. TheStreet cut Addus HomeCare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.67.
In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $95,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.
About Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS)
Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.
