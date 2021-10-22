Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 11,146 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 100,013 shares.The stock last traded at $78.51 and had previously closed at $77.20.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADUS shares. TheStreet cut Addus HomeCare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.67.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.79 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $95,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

