AdEx Market Capitalization Hits $15.25 Million (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. During the last week, AdEx has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One AdEx coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AdEx has a market capitalization of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00047285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.51 or 0.00104091 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.06 or 0.00201681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00010849 BTC.

About AdEx

AdEx is a coin. It launched on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

