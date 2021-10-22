adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €368.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €368.00 ($432.94) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ADS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €345.00 ($405.88) target price on adidas in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oddo Bhf set a €352.00 ($414.12) price objective on adidas in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on adidas in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) price objective on adidas in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €340.00 ($400.00) price objective on adidas in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €328.56 ($386.54).

Get adidas alerts:

ADS opened at €275.55 ($324.18) on Thursday. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($236.48). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €289.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is €292.58.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.