adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adidas is a leading brand in the sporting goods market with strong positions in footwear, apparel and hardware. Adidas products offer technological innovations and cutting-edge designs to athletes of all skill levels who aspire to achieve peak performance. The adidas brand is structured in three divisions: Forever Sport, Originals and adidas Equipment. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut adidas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wedbush started coverage on adidas in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $203.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $160.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. adidas has a 12 month low of $147.88 and a 12 month high of $199.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.53 and a 200-day moving average of $174.29. The company has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.82.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.56%. Analysts predict that adidas will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADDYY. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of adidas by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. 0.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

