Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $770.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ADBE. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $695.00 price target (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $679.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $638.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $673.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.26 billion, a PE ratio of 55.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $628.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $574.19.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total transaction of $1,884,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,736 shares of company stock worth $27,772,516. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

