Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.56 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) will announce $2.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.62 billion. Advance Auto Parts reported sales of $2.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full year sales of $10.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.41 billion to $10.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.30 billion to $11.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.47.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 5,500.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,190,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,172 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 547.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,161 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth $152,907,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth $50,179,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,760,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,423,000 after purchasing an additional 205,210 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAP traded up $7.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $233.71. 647,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,503. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $142.59 and a 1 year high of $233.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

