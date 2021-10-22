Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $46,000 in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 76.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 20,621 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 180.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 66,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares in the last quarter. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMPI opened at $4.22 on Friday. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $23.10. The stock has a market cap of $91.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.93.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

