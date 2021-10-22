Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $46,000 in ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra Technology by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000.

Get ProShares Ultra Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:ROM opened at $113.76 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Technology has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $116.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.37.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.