Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $48,000 in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 629 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Amdocs by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Amdocs by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,670,000 after acquiring an additional 325,195 shares during the period. Fort L.P. raised its stake in Amdocs by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 26,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Amdocs by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 24,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Amdocs by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after acquiring an additional 25,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of DOX opened at $81.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.38. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $54.68 and a twelve month high of $82.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.37%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

