Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $51,000 in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD)

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2021

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,016.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after buying an additional 123,833 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 518,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,073,000 after purchasing an additional 168,973 shares during the period.

PBD opened at $29.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.48. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $22.62 and a 52 week high of $41.26.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.