Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $51,000 in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,016.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after buying an additional 123,833 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 518,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,073,000 after purchasing an additional 168,973 shares during the period.

PBD opened at $29.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.48. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $22.62 and a 52 week high of $41.26.

