Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases Shares of 746 National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 262.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.50 per share, with a total value of $86,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.86 per share, with a total value of $107,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $280,970. 6.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $57.09 on Friday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.78 and a 12-month high of $78.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 16.11, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.09% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.29%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NHI. TheStreet lowered National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist decreased their target price on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.29.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

