Advisory Services Network LLC Takes Position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMRN. SCP Investment LP increased its stake in Amarin by 22.7% in the second quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 6,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Oracle Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amarin by 101.9% in the first quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,084,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,053 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Amarin by 188.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,508,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,365,000 after acquiring an additional 984,700 shares during the period. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. increased its stake in Amarin by 15.3% in the first quarter. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. now owns 6,790,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,166,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amarin by 6.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,339,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,365,000 after acquiring an additional 363,813 shares during the period. 32.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amarin alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amarin stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 501.50 and a beta of 2.24. Amarin Co. plc has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.92.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $154.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.28 million. Amarin had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.47.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.