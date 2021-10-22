Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) EVP Sells $1,273,889.30 in Stock

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 71,167 shares of Aemetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $1,273,889.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrew B. Foster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Andrew B. Foster sold 8,548 shares of Aemetis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $120,355.84.

AMTX opened at $19.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average of $13.85. Aemetis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $27.44. The stock has a market cap of $629.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of -0.16.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $54.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.85 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Aemetis in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Aemetis in the second quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Aemetis by 2,069.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Aemetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Aemetis by 870.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 12,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

