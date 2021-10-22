Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Trading Down 4%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s share price was down 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $146.15 and last traded at $149.08. Approximately 243,175 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 6,110,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.35.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AFRM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Get Affirm alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.39 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 32.07% and a negative net margin of 48.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Affirm by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Affirm by 682.9% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.