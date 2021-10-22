Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.28 Million

Equities analysts expect Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) to announce sales of $2.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.06 million and the highest is $2.50 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $34.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 93.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $4.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.15 million to $5.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $24.24 million, with estimates ranging from $3.40 million to $57.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.05).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.55.

NASDAQ:AGIO traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,423. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $32.47 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,974,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,256,000 after buying an additional 1,294,607 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 468.2% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,841,000 after buying an additional 891,047 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,556,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 620,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,179,000 after buying an additional 328,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,802,000 after buying an additional 294,468 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

