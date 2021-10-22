AirAsia Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF) Stock Price Down 3.3%

AirAsia Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF)’s stock price traded down 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 117,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.21.

About AirAsia Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF)

AirAsia Group Bhd. engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Airline: Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, India, and Japan; and Non-Airline. The company was founded by Abdel Aziz bin Abu Bakar, Anthony Francis Fernandes, Conor John McCarthy, and Kamarudin bin Meranum in 1993 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

