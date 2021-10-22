Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.19). Akoustis Technologies reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 667.21% and a negative return on equity of 42.85%. The business had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. The business’s revenue was up 501.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Akoustis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

NASDAQ:AKTS traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,113. Akoustis Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $19.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $56,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 14,698 shares of company stock valued at $126,237 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter worth $221,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,616,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,898,000 after purchasing an additional 400,137 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $308,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 276.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 37,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 29.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after purchasing an additional 142,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akoustis Technologies (AKTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.