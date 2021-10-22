Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.19). Akoustis Technologies reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Akoustis Technologies.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 667.21% and a negative return on equity of 42.85%. The business had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. The business’s revenue was up 501.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Akoustis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

NASDAQ:AKTS traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,113. Akoustis Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $19.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $56,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 14,698 shares of company stock valued at $126,237 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter worth $221,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,616,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,898,000 after purchasing an additional 400,137 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $308,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 276.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 37,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 29.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after purchasing an additional 142,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akoustis Technologies (AKTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.