Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Releases Earnings Results

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE ALK traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.81. 3,073,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,632. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.76. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.93 and a 200 day moving average of $62.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALK shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $296,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 14,665 shares of company stock valued at $863,007 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alaska Air Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 60.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,163,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.93% of Alaska Air Group worth $70,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

