Alesco Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Alesco Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,838,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,502,000 after buying an additional 697,991 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,071,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,561,000 after purchasing an additional 617,308 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,633,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,227,000 after purchasing an additional 292,354 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,661,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,305,000 after purchasing an additional 290,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,408,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,536,000 after purchasing an additional 76,523 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,344. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $53.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.58.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

