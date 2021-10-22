Alesco Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,931 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Alesco Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. Truist Securities upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Erste Group upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.41.

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $145,813.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.58. The stock had a trading volume of 157,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,825,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.81. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $147.23. The firm has a market cap of $341.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

