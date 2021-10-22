Alesco Advisors LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Alesco Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHH. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 217.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.83. 23,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,229. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.16. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $49.89.

