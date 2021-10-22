Alesco Advisors LLC Has $257.23 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Alesco Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 957,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,843 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 9.3% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Alesco Advisors LLC owned about 0.41% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $257,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $336,014,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,341.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 876,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,973,000 after purchasing an additional 862,998 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,959.0% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 458,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,371,000 after purchasing an additional 452,127 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $96,788,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,792,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,826,000 after purchasing an additional 256,130 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $277.57. 58,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,758. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.50. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $186.93 and a 1-year high of $278.58.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.