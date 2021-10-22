Alesco Advisors LLC Sells 3,258 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Alesco Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 334,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises 1.3% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $35,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,781. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.97. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

