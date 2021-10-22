Alexander Aravanis Sells 2,926 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.82, for a total transaction of $1,204,985.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alexander Aravanis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 12th, Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of Illumina stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total transaction of $1,197,348.46.

ILMN stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $411.58. 802,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,940. The firm has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.11, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $448.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $440.13. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $288.01 and a 1-year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 17.8% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 1.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 49,087 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $18,622,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,810 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ILMN. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.92.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

