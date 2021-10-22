Alexander Aravanis Sells 2,926 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.82, for a total transaction of $1,204,985.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Alexander Aravanis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 12th, Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of Illumina stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total transaction of $1,197,348.46.
ILMN stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $411.58. 802,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,940. The firm has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.11, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $448.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $440.13. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $288.01 and a 1-year high of $555.77.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 17.8% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 1.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 49,087 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $18,622,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,810 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have issued reports on ILMN. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.92.
About Illumina
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
