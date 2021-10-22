Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.83. Alexco Resource shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 651,961 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AXU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexco Resource from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Alexco Resource from $3.90 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.
The company has a market cap of $270.13 million, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 0.96.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,104 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,346 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Alexco Resource in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource in the first quarter worth $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,942,097 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after buying an additional 279,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Alexco Resource by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 550,033 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 80,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.
Alexco Resource Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)
Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Reclamation Management; Mining; and Corporate and Other. The Environmental Services segment include clean-up of historical liabilities of the Keno Hill Silver District through ERDC under a contract with the Federal Government of Canada.
