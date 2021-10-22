Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.83. Alexco Resource shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 651,961 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AXU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexco Resource from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Alexco Resource from $3.90 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

The company has a market cap of $270.13 million, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 0.96.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 million. Alexco Resource had a negative net margin of 213.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alexco Resource Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,104 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,346 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Alexco Resource in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource in the first quarter worth $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,942,097 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after buying an additional 279,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Alexco Resource by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 550,033 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 80,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Reclamation Management; Mining; and Corporate and Other. The Environmental Services segment include clean-up of historical liabilities of the Keno Hill Silver District through ERDC under a contract with the Federal Government of Canada.

