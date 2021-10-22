Alimera Sciences (ALIM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.49). Alimera Sciences had a net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $21.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.30 million. On average, analysts expect Alimera Sciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

Shares of Alimera Sciences stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $4.77. 116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,770. Alimera Sciences has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $12.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average of $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.03 million, a PE ratio of 48.30 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALIM. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Alimera Sciences from $16.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alimera Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alimera Sciences stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 6.18% of Alimera Sciences worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.