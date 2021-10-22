Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allakos Inc. is a clinical stage bio-technology company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of allergic, inflammatory and proliferative diseases. Allakos Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $76.53 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.42.

Shares of ALLK stock opened at $103.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.37. Allakos has a fifty-two week low of $75.41 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Allakos will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allakos news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allakos during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allakos in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Allakos in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Allakos in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allakos during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

