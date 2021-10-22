Allan H. Selig Purchases 1,000 Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Stock

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Director Allan H. Selig acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.91 per share, for a total transaction of $34,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ODC opened at $34.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.23. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 1-year low of $32.16 and a 1-year high of $38.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.24 million, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 15.1% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 49.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale Products Group and Business to Business Products Group. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment includes mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.

