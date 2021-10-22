Alliance Global Partners Begins Coverage on KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR)

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KULR Technology Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 6th.

KULR stock opened at $2.45 on Monday. KULR Technology Group has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.23.

KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KULR Technology Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KULR. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in KULR Technology Group by 64.6% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. JT Stratford LLC bought a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in KULR Technology Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KULR Technology Group, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components across an array of battery-powered applications. Its total battery safety solution products can be used for electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices.

