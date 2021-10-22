AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Receives $45.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.83.

AB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $54.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the third quarter worth $124,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 4.6% during the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the third quarter worth $803,000. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 1.4% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 53,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the third quarter worth $50,000. 13.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AB traded up $1.39 on Tuesday, reaching $55.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,344. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.84. AllianceBernstein has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $54.20. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.39.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $881.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.20 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 8.21%. Analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.09%.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

