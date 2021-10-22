Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,597,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,875 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $144,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 21.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 10,780 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 7.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 15.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,051,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,340 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNT opened at $56.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.84 and its 200-day moving average is $57.74. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $45.99 and a 12 month high of $62.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LNT shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

