Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $36.99 Million Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 65,454 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $36,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth about $121,000. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXR. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.23.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $185.12 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.33 and a fifty-two week high of $194.67. The company has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.50.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.70%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $436,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,554. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.