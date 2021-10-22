Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,262 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $40,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 530.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 35,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after buying an additional 29,689 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 509,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,702,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 829.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,921,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.46.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $516.70 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $372.80 and a one year high of $518.85. The company has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 138.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $453.75.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $405.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total transaction of $3,006,468.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.44, for a total value of $345,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,071 shares in the company, valued at $28,734,497.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $10,036,591 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

