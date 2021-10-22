Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 354.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,564 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $47,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,907,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $664,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock opened at $455.43 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $323.72 and a 1-year high of $456.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $445.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $431.91.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.