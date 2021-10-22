Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Given New C$52.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$52.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

AP.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$49.25 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$50.39.

TSE:AP.UN opened at C$42.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.46 billion and a PE ratio of 16.51. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of C$31.50 and a 12 month high of C$46.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.42.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

