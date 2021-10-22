AllSafe Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.00 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 22nd. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $284,171.18 and $5.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AllSafe has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0311 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

