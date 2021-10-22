Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Issues Earnings Results

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ALLY stock traded down $2.27 on Friday, reaching $50.70. 5,974,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,657,648. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.47 and a 200-day moving average of $51.67. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $25.86 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $217,882.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 215,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,405,950.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,446,104.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,625 shares of company stock worth $1,879,833 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALLY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.56.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.