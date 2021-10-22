Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ALLY stock traded down $2.27 on Friday, reaching $50.70. 5,974,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,657,648. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $25.86 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.00%.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 650,909 shares in the company, valued at $34,446,104.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $129,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,306,349.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,625 shares of company stock worth $1,879,833 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.56.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

