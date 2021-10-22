Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Western Standard LLC

Western Standard LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.2% of Western Standard LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Western Standard LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Taurus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,380,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Argus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,887.23.

GOOGL traded down $83.50 on Friday, hitting $2,754.22. 81,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,603. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,508.48 and a twelve month high of $2,925.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,799.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,551.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

